Tiger Woods roars once again to clinch Masters triumph at Augusta

Tiger Woods produced one of the greatest combacks in all of sport last night to win a thrilling 83rd Masters.

The former world No 1 has suffered a dramatic fall from grace over the best part of a decade, losing his status as the game’s dominant force amid four back surgeries and a dramatic unravelling of his private life.

Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

But he returned to form last year, going close at the Open and the PGA Championship, before winning the season-ending Tour Championship.

But nothing could eclipse one of the most astonishing comebacks on the hallowed turf of Augusta, a course he had tamed four times in his pomp.

Fourteen years had passed since his last Masters win, and 11 since his 14th and what looked for so long to be his last major championship victory at the 2008 US Open.

In April 2017, Woods told Jack Nicklaus “I’m done” during the Champions Dinner at Augusta National, after which he flew straight to London to see the consultant who recommended he undergo what proved to be career-saving spinal fusion surgery. Now he is just three major titles behind Nicklaus’s all-time record of 18 after producing a moment that arguably overshadows the great man’s 1986 Masters win at the age of 46.

“It’s overwhelming because of what has transpired,” said Woods. “Last year I was just lucky to be playing again, the previous year I was really struggling. It’s unreal to experience this again.”

