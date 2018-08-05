Wath’s Poppleton felled by fatigue in search for English double

FATIGUE played its part in undermining Nick Poppleton’s attempt to add the English men’s amateur title to his Brabazon Trophy triumphH.

In recent weeks the Wath player has represented England in Berlin in the European team championships and Great Britain & Ireland in Finland in the St Andrews Trophy.

He qualified third for the match play stage of the English men’s amateur at Formby and came through three rounds, including winning at the 20th and 23rd holes in two of his matches. But he succumbed 5&4 to Lansdown’s Joe Long in the quarter-finals, his conqueror himself going down 6&5 in the 36-hole final to Thomas Thurloway (Chartham Park).

“I was just tired and played poorly,” said Poppleton, who only lost in the semi-finals of last year’s English amateur after an oversight saw him leave a training club in his bag. “But it has been an amazing four weeks. I represented England for the first time and then GB & Ireland for the first time.”

Poppleton was Yorkshire’s last man standing for the second successive English amateur.