Woods impresses on his comeback from injury

Tiger Woods declared himself highly satisfied after making an encouraging start to his latest eagerly-anticipated injury comeback in the Hero World Challenge.

Woods has started just three events since August 2015 and withdrew from his most recent tournament, in February in Dubai, after an opening 77.

The 14-time major winner subsequently underwent spinal fusion surgery in April, his fourth back operation in the space of three years, but for the second year in succession has returned to action in the Bahamas.

Former world No 1 Woods is currently ranked 1,199th and began the week a 40-1 outsider in the 18-man field, in what is not an official PGA Tour event, but does carry significant world ranking points.

Those odds looked somewhat generous as Woods carded an opening 69 at Albany to lie three shots off the lead held by European No 1 Tommy Fleetwood.

“For me I thought I did great,” Woods said. “I hadn’t played in a while after some of the difficulties I’ve been through.

“I didn’t know what I could do. I’ve been playing a lot of holes at home, but it’s a little different when you’ve got to tee it up in a tournament.

“I had a lot of adrenalin going there. I was hitting the ball a little bit longer than I normally do and had to dial it back a little bit. Those are the internal struggles I haven’t been through as a player for a while.”

Home players Jordan Zunic and Adam Bland led the way on six under par after the opening round of the Australian PGA Championship. The pair both went round in 66 to claim a one-shot lead over a group of five players, including Spain’s Sergio Garcia, at Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast.

Zunic carded six birdies and an eagle alongside two bogeys, with Bland picking up seven birdies, including four in a row from the fifth, and only dropping a shot at the last.

Garcia’s round included five birdies and it left him alongside Marc Leishman, Peter Senior, Daniel Nisbet and Michael Wright. England’s Paul Maddy was the highest-placed British player in the field in a tie for 27th after an opening 70.

India’s Arjun Atwal shrugged off the effects of a 16-hour journey and no practice round to card a course-record 62 in the first round of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Atwal fired an eagle and seven birdies at Heritage Golf Club to finish nine under par, four shots ahead of Sebastian Heisele, Louis de Jager, Miguel Tabuena and Adilson da Silva.

Pre-tournament favourite Louis Oosthuizen was part of a 13-strong group on four under which included former champion George Coetzee and England’s Laurie Canter.

“I was in Kuala Lumpur the last two days to announce the players for the EurAsia Cup and I had some media activities to do,” said Atwal, who will captain Team Asia against a European side led by Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn in January.

“I had no practice round and went straight on the first tee. I’m pleased and shocked.

“I took a very long route coming here. I came through Dubai and it took me 16 hours to get here. I was tired and I didn’t really expect anything. Sometimes when you don’t expect much, you get a lot out of it.

“I found it pretty tough out there but I didn’t make any mistakes and I had a hot putter. I’m looking forward to some rest and will see what happens tomorrow.”

Oosthuizen, who is one of only two players in the world’s top 100 in the field, carded five birdies and a solitary bogey in his 67, while fellow former Open champion Darren Clarke struggled to a 76.