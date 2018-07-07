Yorkshire Boys fight back to claim Northern crown for third time in a row

YORKSHIRE BOYS stayed cool in the heat of the battle at a scorched Pleasington to come from six shots back to win the England Golf Northern Qualifier for a third year running.

On a hard, tinder-dry track the team followed to perfection the lunchtime game plan, laid out by coach Steve Robinson and manager Phil Woodcock, and stormed to a 17-shot win over midway leaders Cheshire.

Yorkshire Boys captain Callum Macfie, of Lindrick.

Hallamshire's Barclay Brown (67 73), Rotherham's Ben Schmidt (74 74) and Charlie Daughtrey (75 82), Woodsome Hall's George Heath (75 74), Middlesbrough's Michael Hay (79 75) and Lindrick's Callum Macfie (85 73) ensured Yorkshire will contest the England Golf Boys' County Finals at Rockcliffe Hall, Durham next month.

Manager Woodcock said: “Once again we have produced another great Boys team.

"I must say I am extremely proud of my team. As always they produced some tremendous golf under the most arduous of conditions seen for many a year.

"It was so dry the ball was running huge distances, there were strange bounces - and it was very hot.

"They had to invent shots to suit the conditions, which in some cases meant hitting eight iron from the tee on a par-5.

"As always a big thank you must go to our coach Steve Robinson, who continually contributes."

England international Brown won the John Todd Trophy for the best 36-hole aggregate.

He was five under at one stage in the morning, but his tee shot at the par-3 16th led to his only bogey of the round.

In the afternoon he was one over through 12, but threatened to be derailed by a double bogey at 13 only to show his class with birdies at 14 and 15, which led to his 73.

Schmidt produced no fewer than four birdies on the way in during the morning for his 74 and seemed set to go lower in round two until bogeys at the last two holes saw him match his first-round tally.

Heath carded 75 to start, but consecutive bogeys at 10 and 11 suggested he might be higher after lunch. However, he showed great character over the closing seven holes and tacked on a 74.

Hay, who began with a 79, had afternoon birdies at one and five to take him to the turn in two under. The back nine was less kind to him and he signed for a 75 that was still within the target margins set by Robinson and Woodcock.

Daughtrey struggled somewhat mid-round after the interval and followed a 75 with an 82.

Boys' captain Macfie did well to card 85 in the morning after early struggles led to him being out in 10 over, but his form returned as he carded a 74 that threatened to be lower but for two late bogeys.

Woodcock added: "This was a magnificent effort by all our team members, including Jack Maxey (Burstwick Park), our seventh man who played a tremendous part in supporting the players during the day.

"Over lunch Steve and I suggested they needed only to play steady golf, sticking to our game plan, especially in view of the very hot and dry conditions."

It paid off handsomely and attentions will turn to Rockcliffe Hall from August 28-30.