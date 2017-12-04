Yorkshire Challenge entries open on Wednesday with priority booking

PAST competitors in the hugely popular Yorkshire Challenge – a three-day event played over the county’s trio of Ryder Cup venues – will get a headstart when it comes to booking places in the 2018 renewal.

Entries open this Wednesday, December 6, at 9am and priority booking will be given to players with previous experience of the competition held at Moortown, Ganton and Lindrick.

This year’s Supreme champions title was won by Howley Hall’s James Appleyard and Miles Foster in a thrilling climax that saw them birdie the last of their 54 holes.

It meant, after leading by three points going into the last day’s play, that they finished a point clear of Lindrick’s Julian Maturi and Bailey Gill.

The 2018 competition – which will take place on September 5-7, 2018 – will include generous prize tables each day, with daily as well as overall prizes, plus a hole in one headline prize.

A free, live, dynamic score tracking app will be available to all competitors to monitor scoring, which will be updated as each scorecard is submitted.

Each competitor will also receive a complimentary goodie bag.

A course marshall will be present at each venue to ensure all rounds are completed in a timely fashion and to help the speed of play there will be time gaps at 11am, 12pm and 1pm.

Entry for the three-course event is £395 per pair and a choice of three series is available, giving players the option to begin and/or end the event at suitable venues.

The Moortown Series begins at the Leeds course, continues on day two at Lindrick and concludes at Ganton.

The Ganton Series starts at the Scarborough course, moves to Moortown for the second round and finishes at Lindrick.

The Lindrick Series gets underway at the Worksop course, then heads to Ganton before finishing up at Moortown.

Day Two tee times at each course will be allocated and Day Three tee times will be in score order, that is with the leaders out last.

Tee times will run from 8am to 2pm.

For further information go to www.yorkshirechallenge.co.uk.