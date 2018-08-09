Yorkshire duo Brown and Pagdin just perfect as England win Boys’ Home Internationals

HALLAMSHIRE’S Barclay Brown and Sheffield-born Joe Pagdin triumphed in all three foursomes matches as a combination to help England win the Boys’ Home Internationals at Royal Dornoch.

It was England’s third victory in a row in the event and they achieved it with a 100 per cent record.

Barclay Brown, left, and Joe Pagdin with the Boys' Home Internationals trophy.

After beating Scotland 10-5 – a team that featured Woodsome Hall’s George Heath – and Wales 11-4 they edged Ireland 8-7 on the final day of the round-robin competition.

Stephen Burnett, England’s non-playing captain, said: “I’m really proud of the players.

“We knew that the biggest game of the competition would fall on the final day and it was a really tight match.

“Ireland were really strong contenders, but the last few singles matches went our way. All credit to our players, they pulled the result out of the hat.

“It has been a fantastic three days at Royal Dornoch and we have been very well looked after by everyone involved. There are not many better courses than this.

“We now look forward to defending the title at Ashburnham. We will retain the core of this team for next year and they will put up a strong defence of the title.”

Brown, who recently won the Carris Trophy, had a win, a half and a loss in the singles while Pagdin – who was born in Sheffield, but moved to America at the age of three where he is a member at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida – shared the honours in two matches and lost the other.