Yorkshire’s lower order bare their teeth as Roses battle at Fulford is halved

YORKSHIRE remain at the top of the Northern Counties League by a point with Durham now their closest pursuers.

Captain Darryl Berry’s side were held to a 9-9 draw by Lancashire in the Roses battle at Fulford where they needed a rearguard action from the bottom five to claim a share of the honours.

Lancashire took a 3.5-2.5 lead in the morning, the hosts’ points coming from wins by Sam Bairstow (Hallowes) and Damon Coulson (Fulford) plus Matty Raybould (Bridlington) and Dan Bradbury (Wakefield), while Rotherham’s Lewis Hollingworth and Josh Morton, of Huddersfield, halved.

Lancashire took five points from the top seven singles matches after lunch – Bradbury and Hallamshire’s Alex Fitzpatrick the only two to fight the Red tide – to threaten champions Yorkshire’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

But James Cass (Fulford), Michael Hay (Middlesbrough), Morton and Hollingworth all claimed a full point and stalwart Luke Robinson, of Hornsea, a half to leave Yorkshire still sitting atop the table.