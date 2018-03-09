Yorkshire’s Nicola Slater and Charlotte Heath to wear England colours in Scotland

Have your say

WOODSOME Hall’s Nicola Slater and Huddersfield’s Charlotte Heath are among five players who will represent England in the Scottish Under-18 girls’ open championship next month.

Slater and Heath will be joined by Thalia Kirby (Harleyford, Buckinghamshire), Ebonie Lewis (Ashton, Gloucestershire) and Caitlin Whitehead (Kendal, Cumbria).

All five are members of the England Golf Girls’ Squad.

The championship attracts an international field and will be played over 54 holes at Monifieth Golf Club from April 4-6.

Eighteen-year-old Slater and 16-year-old Heath were both in Yorkshire’s winning team at the English Women’s County Finals last summer.