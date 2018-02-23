Yorkshire twice among the winners at Engl;and Golf Awards night

Leeds Golf Centre and Drax’s captain Liam Ridgill are celebrating after winning prestigious England Golf awards.

Leeds Golf Centre were named England Golf Club of the Year, the award sponsored by Howdidido, while 23-year-old Ridgill was selected as England Golf’s Young Ambassador of the Year, awarded in association with the Golf Foundation.

Leed Golf Centre’s aim is to get more people into golf – and to look after them once they are playing.

Their efforts are paying off with a growing membership and the judges commented: “Leeds Golf Centre demonstrate an enthusiasm for developing golf across all ages and abilities and successfully cater for what their customers want.

“This is a continually improving club with some great initiatives to get more people playing golf, resulting in a big increase in membership.”

Leeds Golf Centre’s operations manager Nigel Sweet, a former Yorkshire champion and now a senior professional, said: “We are open to everyone, that’s what is special about Leeds Golf Centre.

“We want to get more people into the game of golf.”

Ridgill’s contribution to his club and to modernising the image of the sport led to the acquisition of his accolade at the England Golf Awards, sponsored by Bridgestone.

“It’s fantastic to be recognised,” said Ridgill, “but I only do what I do for the love of the club and the members and the guys I play golf with. It’s as much an award for them as for me.”

The judges recognised his enthusiasm, professionalism and innovative approach to attract people to the game and commented on his captaincy: “This is a great achievement that shatters the preconceived idea of golf only being for middle-aged gents.”

Ridgill is the youngest captain at Drax, near Selby, and one of the youngest in the country.