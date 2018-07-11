Yorkshire Under-16 trio targeting more White Rose glory in McGregor Trophy

THREE Yorkshire players will head to Derbyshire next week hoping to become English Under-16 boys' open champion and lay claim to the McGregor Trophy.

Kedleston Park will host the event that has been won in the past by former US Open champion Justin Rose and his former Ryder Cup team-mate Eduardo Molinari.

Cookridge Hall's Nathan Ali, Jake Sowden, of The Oaks, and Ben Schmidt (Rotherham) will be Yorkshire's representatives as they look to bring more national success to the county.

Last weekend Lindrick's Nicola Slater won the English women's open match play title and earlier this season Nick Poppleton, of Wath, won the English men's stroke play championship to hoist aloft the Brabazon Trophy.

The McGregor Trophy is always a hugely popular event and this year was heavily over-subscribed, with an entry of 200 players for 144 places.

Those with handicaps of 2.9 and better were accepted, while players with handicaps up to 3.6 went on to a reserve list and the others were balloted out.

The final field includes competitors from 14 countries.

Kedleston Park was one of this year’s regional qualifying courses for the Open Championship and will provide the boys with an excellent test of their golfing skills. A mature parkland course, it is set within the grounds of Kedleston Hall, an 18th century mansion.

The championship takes place from Tuesday to Thursday, July 17-19. The full field plays 18 holes on each of the first two days then the leading 40 competitors and ties qualify to play the final 36 holes on the third day.