]*>",""))"/>

$esc.html($content.name)

0
Have your say

A typical raceday scene at Beverley with the town's Minster in the background.

A typical raceday scene at Beverley with the town's Minster in the background.

Roaring Lion and Oisin Murphy excelled at York in 2018, winning the Dante Stakes and Juddmonte International.

Roaring Lion and Oisin Murphy excelled at York in 2018, winning the Dante Stakes and Juddmonte International.

Action at Ripon, named one of the best racecourses in the country.

Action at Ripon, named one of the best racecourses in the country.

Camel racing at Beverley in 2018.

Camel racing at Beverley in 2018.

Beverley Racecourse dedicated a meeting in 2018 to the campaign to counter loneliness in Yorkshire communities.

Beverley Racecourse dedicated a meeting in 2018 to the campaign to counter loneliness in Yorkshire communities.