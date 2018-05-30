All systems go for Hazapour in the Derby, claims Frankie Dettori

FRANKIE Dettori is expecting a “massive run” from Hazapour in the Investec Derby after travelling to Ireland to partner Dermot Weld’s charge in a gallop.

With his stable jockey Pat Smullen having been out of action since late March after being diagnosed with a tumour, Weld has turned to the popular Italian to partner his Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial winner at Epsom.

Though Aidan O’Brien’s 2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior is the hot favourite, Hazapour has been attracting significant support and Dettori’s ebullience ahead of the big race is another plus.

“I came to ride Hazapour (yesterday morning) for Mr Weld and it was nice to see Pat Smullen watching the work as well,” said Dettori. It was pretty much a routine gallop.

“I didn’t come to press any buttons, I just came to have a feel of the horse and get to know his character.

“I was very pleased with what I saw. He was a very willing partner and he won his Derby trial very well, so it’s all systems go for Saturday.”

Dettori has won the world’s premier Classic twice before, through Authorized in 2007 and Golden Horn in 2015, with Weld’s sole success coming courtesy of Harzand just two years ago.

Harzand was the latest of leading owner-breeder the Aga Khan’s five Derby winners, going back to Shergar in 1981.

“Of course I’m looking forward to it and I’m hoping for a massive run,” added the jockey. “He (Weld) is very pleased with the horse. He’s a master trainer who has done it before and he’s not going to come to Epsom for the day out.

“He’s going to give a good account of himself.”