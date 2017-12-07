Blaklion targets National redemption

NIGEL Twiston-Davies already has a special place in the Grand National record book – he’s the only current trainer to have won the world’s greatest steeplechase on more than one occasion.

Victorious with Earth Summit in 1998, and Bindaree four years later, he’s hopeful that Blaklion can add to the tally next April and improve on his fourth place finish in this year’s Aintree renewal.

Blaklion ridden by Jamie Moore jumps the last on their way to victory in the Albert Bartlett Novices� Hurdle during day two of The International at Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 13, 2014. See PA story RACING Cheltenham. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA

The diminutive horse, a gallant runner-up to all conquering stablemate Bristol De Mai in last month’s Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, heads the field for Saturday’s Randox Health Becher Chase over the Merseyside track’s famous fences.

Victory would continue the trainer’s dominance of the major staying chases this season as Twiston-Davies ponders whether Blaklion hit the front too soon in the big race earlier this year.

“Blaklion has huge Grand National potential. He possibly went too soon last year and didn’t quite get home,” he said.

“It was still a really good run and he did look the winner three out. We would probably ride him with more restraint next time.

“The run in Charlie Hall Chase looks very good form. There wasn’t much between him and Bristol De Mai and the handicapper has not been too hard on him.

“Everything looks perfect for him in the Randox Health Becher Chase and, with a clear run, I would be very excited. I don’t want to get too excited though as when that happens, something usually goes wrong! He looks a worthy favourite anyway.

“We will see how he goes on Saturday before making a plan. If he romps home, do we maybe start looking at him as a Gold Cup horse? I don’t know.

“Gavin Sheehan rides him on Saturday. He is a very good freelance and rode at Wetherby because we had run out of jockeys.”

Twiston-Davies is also contemplating a National entry with Splash Of Ginge who was a hugely popular winner of last month’s BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

North Yorkshire trainer Jedd O’Keeffe is keen to test Sam Spinner against the best around in Ascot’s Long Walk Hurdle on December 23.

Winner of a valuable handicap at Haydock by a yawning 17 lengths under Joe Colliver, he is one of 13 entries for the Grade One contest.

“We are definitely aiming Sam Spinner at the Long Walk Hurdle. We really need to get a guide as to how far he has progressed and how far he is going to progress. This will help us to map out the rest of his season. Ascot is a definite target,” said O’Keeffe.

“Going up 16lb has forced our hand a little and probably just pushed us out of handicaps for the moment. He has been spot on since Haydock and couldn’t be better at the moment. I was really surprised how well he won.”

Hayley Turner has expressed her regret after a “mistake” concerning the opening of an internet betting account left her facing a British Horseracing Authority disciplinary panel hearing next Thursday.

Britain’s most successful woman jockey officially retired from the saddle at the end of the 2015 turf season, and after initially establishing a media career, she recently opted to return to race riding. However, Turner’s decision to open an online account following her initial retirement prompted a BHA inquiry as she technically still held a licence.

Paul Struthers, chief executive of the Professional Jockeys Association, said in a statement: “Even though Hayley no longer saw herself as a jockey, and placed no bets whilst actively riding, she did place bets whilst holding a licence which technically placed her in breach of the Rules of Racing, something Hayley entirely accepts.

“There were a total of 164 such bets over a period of approximately 18 months, with a median average stake of £10 and a mean average stake of £18.62, which generated a total profit of £160.

“Hayley has co-operated fully with the BHA. Hayley is absolutely devastated at her mistake and deeply embarrassed and sorry for it.”

Toast Of New York made a triumphant return to action at Lingfield under Frankie Dettori.

Jamie Osborne’s six-year-old had not been seen since being agonisingly beaten by a nose in the Breeders’ Cup Classic of 2014, an absence of 1,130 days during which time he had a spell at stud in Qatar. “After three years that was a great effort,” said Dettori.