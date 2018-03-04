Bournville’s sweet win may lead to Aintree bid

BOURNVILLE “has plenty of options available to her” after she preserved her unbeaten record at Newcastle on Saturday.

Leyburn trainer Karl Burke’s four-year-old filly looked well above average after breezing to victory under Henry Brooke following a slow start.

Both of her wins have come in Newcastle Bumpers. Owned by racing syndicate Ontoawinner who enjoyed so much success with Burke’s dual Group One winner Quiet Reflection, she could head to Aintree’s Grand National meeting before possibly running on the Flat.

A statement posted on www.ontoawinner.net website read: “On the turn into the home straight, she began to easily move through the field and it was just a matter of when Henry wanted to take it up.

“Henry pressed ‘go’ and she showed a fantastic turn of foot and went on to win by four lengths with a further 12 lengths back to third place.

“She is clearly talented. Her owners have a lot to look forward to.”

Middleham-based Brooke completed a treble at the meeting.

Bawtry trainer David Griffiths, responsible for sprint star Take Cover, has another exciting prospect after Warrior’s Valley recorded an emphatic victory at Southwell under Oisin Murphy.