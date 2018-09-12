Breakfast with the Stars for top tips at Doncaster's William Hill St Leger Festival

HORSE racing fans are being invited to chew over top tips at a star-studded breakfast preview of the William Hill St Leger Festival in Doncaster.

Racing legend Sir AP McCoy, TV presenter and journalist Emma Spencer and 2016 St Leger winner George Baker will join host Hayley Moore for Breakfast With The Stars.

The celebrity panel will hedge their bets for this week's four-day festival, discussing predictions and giving audience members an insight into the ones to watch at one the biggest events in the UK sporting calendar.

A light breakfast is also included in the £15 ticket.

It is thre first official William Hill St Leger preview event of its kind and will be held at Club 1776 Marquee, Doncaster Racecourse, Leger Way, on Ladies Day, Thursday, September 13, from 8:30am to 11am.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are extremely limited with the event expected to sell out. Full details and to buy tickets subject to availability - CLICK HERE.

The William Hill St Leger Festival takes place from September 12 to 15, 2018.

Thursday s DFS Ladies Day, followed by Lakeside Village Gentlemen’s Day on Friday, September 14.

The festival culminates with the world famous St Leger Day – home to the world’s oldest classic, the St Leger Stakes, which is renowned for attracting some of the leading stables from across the country.

For more information visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk

