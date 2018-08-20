Breeders’ Cup one of several options for Quinn and Signora Cabello

Have your say

JOHN Quinn’s stable star Signora Cabello could head to America for the Breeders’ Cup later this year – despite her winning run coming to an end in France on Sunday.

The two-year-old filly had won four races on the bounce, including the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and Prix Robert Papin at Maisons-Laffitte, before being narrowly denied Michael Bell’s 1000 Guineas favourite Pretty Pollyanna in the Prix Morny.

I’m pleased but disappointed, they are two top-class fillies who pulled right away from the colts. They were a long way in front. If you take the winner out, she’s won by a wide margin so you can’t say she didn’t stay. Trainer John Quinn

“She’s come out of the race absolutely fine,” said Quinn, who is based near Malton and is regarded as one of the country’s top dual-purpose trainers.

“She’s in the Cheveley Park (Newmarket, September 29) and I would say I don’t think she’ll run before then.

“We’re also considering the Breeders’ Cup after that, as that’s over five-and-a-half furlongs (Juvenile Turf Sprint).

“She’s taken us on some ride so far.”

Mark Johnston drew a blank at Leicester as he continued his quest to become Britain’s winning-most trainer.

Currently the joint record-holder with Richard Hannon Snr on the 4,193 winner mark, Middleham-based Johnston is due to saddle runners at Hamilton and Yarmouth today.

Expert Eye is one of 12 confirmations for the Celebration Mile at Goodwood on Saturday.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Royal Ascot-winning colt finished second to Lightning Spear in the Sussex Stakes over course and distance and would be a leading contender for Group Two honours.