Brooke ventures overseas as York bid to land eye-catching Winx

JULIA Brooke breaks new ground today when top sprinter and new acquisition Caspian Prince becomes her first overseas runner.

The nine-year-old lines up in the Group Three Dukhan Sprint in Doha after owner Stephen Louch switched the horse to Brooke’s Middleham stables from the yard of Tony Coyle.

Brooke, whose son Henry is a top National Hunt jockey, says all the arrangements were put in place before she received a phone call last week asking if she’d like to train Caspian Prince whose 18 wins include three triumphs Epsom’s Dash on Derby day.

“He’s a lovely horse and he’s come to us in a fantastic condition,” Brooke told The Yorkshire Post. “I think the owner felt a smaller yard would suit the horse. Ben Curtis rides. He’s a regular with the horse and knows the horse which is good enough.

“Though my first love is with jumpers, the injuries are unbelievable. The Flat runners are so straightforward to train in comparison and I’m looking forward to training a horse of the calibre of Caspian Prince.”

In other international news, officials at York are still hopeful that Australia’s superstar horse Winx will line up in August’s Juddmonte International against John Gosden’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe heroine Enable.

Chief executive William Derby joined his counterparts from Royal Ascot and Goodwood on a trip Down Under to meet the connections of Winx whose 22-race unbeaten run dates back to May 2015.

They’re hopeful trainer Chris Wilder’s champion horse could feature at all three flagship meetings, with Derby telling the Australian media that an appearance by Winx on the Knavesmire would rival the legendary Frankel’s victory in the 2012 Juddmonte.

He said the outcome would be too close to call if the Antipodean challenger stepped up in trip to 10 furlongs and Enable dropped back after enjoying so much success over a mile and a half in the English, Irish and Yorkshire Oaks before landing the Arc under Frankie Dettori.

“It would be a great clash because Enable had such a great season last year culminating in the Arc win, which was a really dominating win and an amazing display,” he added.

Winx’s connections will confirm their intentions after next month’s George Ryder Stakes.