Care and attention at heart of honour for McLernon

JESSICA McLernon and her family have always been born winners when it comes to horse racing.

Her father Philip, a steward of the Irish Turf Club, and her mother, Betty, both enjoyed successful careers as amateur riders.

Jessica McLernon won a top award at the Godolphin Stable and Stud awards.

Her uncle Tommy Carmody enjoyed big race successes for legendary Yorkshire trainer Michael Dickinson, courtesy of horses like Wayward Lad and Gay Spartan.

And her older brother Richie, beaten on the line in the 2012 Grand National, remains associated with top trainer Jonjo O’Neill and leading owner JP McManus.

Yet these past triumphs were eclipsed this week when McLernon won the coveted employee of the year title at the prestigious Godolphin Stud and Stable Awards.

It completes a remarkable rise to prominence for the engaging 25-year-old who has worked her way through the ranks at Richard Fahey’s all-conquering Malton stables to become assistant to the Group One-winning trainer.

In an industry that employs 6,000 stable staff, she is still pinching herself that she won the ‘leadership’ category before being named the overall champion and walking away with £40,000 in total, of which half will be split between the proud team at Musley Bank Stables.

“They are the Oscars of our world. I think it is great for the yard and it is great for Malton,” a truly humbled McLernon told The Yorkshire Post. “There are so many unsung heroes in the industry that I feel the award is not just for me but them as well. The reaction from friends, and on social media, has been overwhelming – my phone can’t keep up with all the messages.”

And with good reason. Though McLernon, who hails from County Cork, rode briefly as an amateur, she had always had her heart set on a career as trainer and was advised by Eugene O’Sullivan, her early mentor, to cross the Irish Sea and join the Fahey stable when the Grade One-winning Wootton Bassett was coming to prominence.

She’s not looked back after her 11 rides for Fahey yielded £169 in prize money. Her work ethic, riding out racehorses and mucking out stables, saw her entrusted with taking two top thoroughbreds to Dubai for a winter stint.

McLernon then became a pupil assistant to Fahey, shadowing her boss, before being promoted to assistant trainer alongside longstanding stable stalwart Robin O’Ryan who she credits with being a huge influence on her success to date because of his experience, kindness and patience.

She and O’Ryan are the first to arrive each morning – their day begins at 6.25am – as they ready the small matter of 150 horses for the morning gallops. Now she no longer rides out, McLernon effectively supervises the stable’s 75 staff.

She also liaises with veterinary experts – each afternoon is spent trotting up horses and checking their legs, and wellbeing, before preparing the schedule for the next morning.

Though she does still go racing on occasion – her partner Jason Hart is a former champion apprentice and leading jockey – McLernon is content to spend most of her time ensuring that the yard runs smoothly as it grows in size and stature.

“Richard likes the horses to be in a relaxed frame of mind. If they’re happy, he’s happy,” she says.

Her highlight was being in the yard when Ribchester arrived and watching the now retired colt blossom into a four-time Group One winner and champion miler whose big race successes included the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot last June. The pride in her voice is palpable – she says the “success stories” are very special indeed.

Asked to name the toughest aspect of her job, McLernon’s answer is succinct. “Defeat,” she says. “When we have a high-profile runner and we get beaten, trying to pick the lads up and boost their confidence is probably the hardest thing.”

She’s clearly effective. “She is a fantastic role model, works hard and is a major part of the Musley Bank team,” said Fahey, who flew in from Dubai for the London awards ceremony hosted by ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlin.

His words were backed by British Horseracing Authority chief executive Nick Rust who said: “This sport employs 6,000 people whose job it is to provide first- class care and attention to the 14,000 horses in training at any one time. To be named as the pinnacle of that remarkable, dedicated workforce is quite a feat.”

As for the future, McLernon will be spending her share of the winnings wisely. “I’ve a mortgage to pay,” she notes.

However, she also harbours dreams of becoming a trainer herself, but says she’s still learning and can’t wait to be associated with another horse as good as the aforementioned Ribchester. “He was just a pleasure to have in the yard and hopefully we will find something to replace him,” she added.