Chaloner’s next test at Pontefract

VICTORIOUS Royal Ascot jockey George Chaloner – whose riding career was cruelly cut short by a succession of injuries – is to join the management team at Pontefract Racecourse.

The retired rider, whose 137 career successes included the 2014 Wokingham Stakes on Baccarat and the Northumberland Plate aboard Angel Gabrial in the same summer, has been appointed as full-time management assistant.

Despite the support of Malton trainer Richard Fahey who provided Chaloner with his big race successes, and the medical team at Jack Berry House rehab centre in the town, he called time on his career late last year after several heavy falls took their toll.

A cheery character, Chaloner is looking forward to his new role where he will work alongside longstanding managing director Norman Gundill, regarded by many as racing’s hardest working official, and assistant manager Richard Hammill.

They will look to develop the thriving racecourse’s themed racedays that has seen attendances at Pontefract – and the quality of racing – increase significantly in recent years.

“Pontefract was one of my favourite racecourses to ride as a jockey due to its challenging nature (undulations and uphill finish) and was a lucky track of mine,” he said.

“Retiring from race riding was a huge decision to make and I am honoured that Pontefract has given me the opportunity of having another career within the racing industry, and I am really looking forward to working with the team.” His words were echoed by the aforementioned Gundill who said Chaloner will initially work on marketing and promotions while training to become a fully accredited clerk of the course.

When Chaloner is fully qualified, Gundill intends to stand down as clerk, responsible for the running of horse races, with the duties to be shared between Hammill and the former jockey.

Meanwhile, Sam Spinner – Yorkshire racing’s National Hunt standard-bearer – could have the French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil on his agenda if all goes well at the Cheltenham Festival.

Victorious in Ascot’s Grade One Long Walk Hurdle following a superb front-running ride by jockey Joe Colliver, Sam Spinner won’t run again before the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

“He’s absolutely brilliant, just having a holiday for the next week or two, and the plan is still to go straight to Cheltenham,” said Middleham trainer Jedd O’Keeffe.

“The only races he could have run in before the Cheltenham Festival were the Cleeve (Cheltenham) and the Rendlesham (Haydock), but we didn’t feel the need to do it as he’s a very easy horse to keep fit.

“There are also one or two targets after Cheltenham, which meant we didn’t want his season to end in March.

“So it will be Cheltenham, possibly Aintree, Punchestown and what is quite appealing is the French Champion Hurdle that L’Ami Serge won last year,” he continued.

“He’s bred to be a chaser but he’s not a huge, robust horse – he’s very athletic.

“We still haven’t schooled him over a fence so we just don’t know.

“Whether we go that way I suppose will depend a little on how the remainder of this season goes.”

Asked how it feels to have a favourite for a championship race at the Cheltenham Festival in his yard, O’Keeffe said: “Strange. I’m still dreaming. I think, it’s amazing.”