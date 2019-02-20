Cheltenham Festival latest regarding Sue Smith’s star

YORKSHIRE’S Sue Smith has still to decide whether Midnight Shadow will take his place in the Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

An impressive winner of the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, he then stepped up to three miles at the track in the Cleeve Hurdle.

Having travelled well for most of the way, he was held in mid-division when brought to a standstill at the final flight.

“He’s in good form and he’s been left in the Stayers’ Hurdle,” said Smith.

“We’ll just see how he is closer to the race. We might run him or we could decide to wait for Aintree where there are more options.

“He did get knocked sideways at the last, which didn’t help, but he was beaten by then.

“Danny (Cook) said he felt the ground made the difference, it was really gluey that day.

“Wherever we decide to go, he’ll make a lovely novice chaser next year - that’s what he’s about.”