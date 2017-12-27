Colliver’s dream run continues as Just Cameron wins Wetherby feature

JOCKEY Joe Colliver’s dream one continued when Just Cameron, the horse that helped launch his career, won Wetherby’s prestigious Castleford Chase.

Buoyed by last weekend’s landmark Grade One win at Ascot on the Jedd O’Keeffe-trained Sam Spinner, the in-form Colliver oozed confidence on Micky Hammond’s stable star.

Though Duke Of Navan jumped flamboyantly throughout this two mile test, and still headed a select field at the last under Ryan Day, Just Cameron landed full of running.

The sticky ground at the West Yorkshire track certainly helped – the contest became a real test of stamina for Just Cameron who won four races in early 2015 under Sheffield-born Colliver before chasing home the imperious Un De Sceaux at the Punchestown Festival.

It’s highly likely that Just Cameron will return to Wetherby for the racinguk.com Handicap Chase on January 13, a race that the chaser won earlier this year.

“Being a Yorkshire-trained horse, it’s great to win a race like the Castleford at one of our local tracks,” Middleham-based Hammond told The Yorkshire Post.

“I would say that the race was run to suit. He picked up nicely in the home straight and we would always back Joe in a finish from the last to the line as he is such a strong jockey. He deserves a race like this and he was going away at the finish.”