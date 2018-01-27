Consistency key for Wakanda’s bid to land Doncaster SkyBet Chase

SUE SMITH is hopeful of winning Doncaster’s Sky Bet Chase for the first time with the ever consistent Wakanda.

Formerly the Great Yorkshire Chase, this is one of the few top handicap races to elude the Bingley trainer and her husband Harvey.

Yet, while Wakanda has not won in more than two years after shooting up the weights following three high-profile victories in quick succession, he showed his well-being in Wetherby’s Rowland Meyrick Chase on Boxing Day when caught on the line by the fast-finishing Get On The Jager.

The one to beat is Nicky Henderson’s L’Ami Serge with Ireland’s top rider Davy Russell making the trip to Town Moor for the ride.

However, Yorkshire’s sole representative – the winner of seven career starts and nearly £200,000 in prize money – should not be discounted.

“The little fella is in good form,” Smith told The Yorkshire Post.

Henry Brooke rides Wakanda in today's Sky Bet Chase.

“He’s run well around Doncaster before and the ground should be okay. I’m hopeful he will run a big race.

“He’s come down a fairly sensible handicap mark and was mugged on the line at Wetherby.

“Wetherby was a big step in the right direction and let’s hope he takes another one.

“Henry (Brooke) has been in this morning to ride him.”

The little fella is in good form. He’s run well around Doncaster before and the ground should be okay. I’m hopeful he will run a big race. Trainer Sue Smith

The irony is that it is Brooke who has denied Wakanda in the last two renewals of the aforementioned Rowland Meyrick race.

He was aboard Definitly Red – who lines up in today’s Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham – in 2016 and picked up the spare ride on Dan Skelton’s Get On The Jager last month.

Based in Middleham, Brooke is also reunited with dual course winner Irish Roe in the Yorkshire Rose Mares Hurdle.

This Grade Two race has been won in the past by subsequent Champion Hurdle heroine Annie Power and victory today would be a fairytale for Irish Roe, a £2,000 horse owned and trained by Northallerton pig farmer Peter Atkinson and his family.

Meanwhile, Sceau Royal bids to confirm himself a major contender for Cheltenham Festival glory with victory in the Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster.

Alan King’s high-class hurdler has won three of his four starts over fences this season, most recently dominating his rivals in the Grade One Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown.

Back at Grade Two level, he carries a penalty and concedes weight all round, but will nevertheless be a hot favourite to continue his winning run on the way to a potential tilt at the Arkle Trophy.

King said: “He seems in very good form. We’re hoping this will be his last run before Cheltenham. He’s had a nice break since Sandown and this race fits in very well, timing wise, as it still gives us plenty of time before the Festival.”

With regular rider Daryl Jacob heading for Cheltenham, Wayne Hutchinson partners Sceau Royal on the track for only the second time. “Wayne schooled him on Thursday and knows the horse perfectly well,” added the trainer.