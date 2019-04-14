Creationist is in line for tilt at the Craven

The Bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket is one of a few options under consideration for exciting colt Creationist.

After finishing a highly-promising third on his racecourse debut at Kempton in December, the Nick Bradley Racing-owned youngster opened his account at the same track shortly after the turn of the year before following up in impressive fashion at Newcastle in February.

Roger Charlton’s charge has enjoyed a short break since, but could return to action this week.

Bradley said: “He was entered at Chelmsford, but we felt that was quite a hot race and decided to give it a miss.

“He is in the Craven, which also looks a hot race this year.

“The other options are a handicap at Sandown or the Burradon Stakes, which is the Listed race at Newcastle on Good Friday.

“His work has been good since his last run and we think he’s well enough handicapped off 86,” he added.

“He’ll run somewhere this month, but I’m not sure where at this stage.’’

Wissahickon is one of eight entries for the Betway Easter Classic at Lingfield on Good Friday.

John Gosden’s Cambridgeshire winner has won his last three starts on the all-weather at Lingfield, including the Winter Derby Trial and the Winter Derby itself.