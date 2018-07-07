Curtis looks to repay Stoute’s faith at Beverley

BEN Curtis breaks new ground at Beverley today when he rides for the legendary Sir Michael Stoute for the first time in the inaugural running of the Pallet Racking Fillies’ Handicap.

The in-form jockey will receive the leg-up on Bedwyyah in the £25,000 handicap, in which she faces four high-calibre rivals over eight and a half furlongs.

Stoute’s filly looks a leading contender for top honours in the Beverley feature after she won a fillies’ novice stakes at Thirsk by a short head in June.

Curtis, who was crowned Beverley’s top rider in 2016, said: “It’s great to pick up the ride for Sir Michael and I’m really looking forward to it - hopefully it could open up a few more doors if all goes well.

“Bedwyyah was very tough at Thirsk. She knuckled down really well and stuck her head out when it mattered to win like a progressive horse.

“Hopefully there’s more to come from her at Beverley.

“It’s a good race with great prize-money, and one thing we know is that she’ll be trying her hardest. Things are going really well for me this season, and long may it continue.”