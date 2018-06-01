Daniel Tudhope: Ground suits Young Rascal in Epsom Classic

Aidan O’Brien may dominate the Investec Derby field, but there is plenty of Yorkshire interest in the Classic.

I take four rides at Epsom – a couple of whom I really fancy to run big races – though I will be watching the Derby from the weighing room.

Trainer William Haggas: Has Derby chance.

Mark Johnston’s Dee Ex Bee bids to become the first Yorkshire-trained horse since Dante in 1945 to win the greatest prize in Flat racing, but it’s the colt who defeated him in the Chester Vase who I think could be the biggest threat to QIPCO 2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior.

What makes this Derby so fascinating is firstly all the rain over London this week that has softened the ground and secondly the draw.

Saxon Warrior is in stall one – and no horse has won from there since Oath in 1999.

He’s the classiest horse in the race, but I think that Chester winner Young Rascal could come into the equation.

He’s unexposed and there’s more to come from him. And for those seeking a Yorkshire angle for their Derby punt, he’s ideal as he’s trained by Yorkshireman-in-exile in Newmarket, William Haggas, who was York’s leading handler last season.

That’s not forgetting Roaring Lion, winner of the Betfred Dante Stakes, the best Derby trial of all.

He was impressive on Knavesmire, but – like the favourite – there are question marks concerning the soft ground.

And now on to my quartet of rides…

Lincoln Rocks won the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap at the 2017 Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival.

She now goes for her second Group 3 of the season at 2.35pm after finishing runner-up in similar class at Lingfield last month.

She’s in good form, is very consistent and deserves her chance at this level. She’s versatile as regards the ground, so soft in the going description won’t worry her.

York racegoers will recall seeing Edward Lewis running well in two Knavesmire sprints already this season. I think ‘The Dash’ which he targets today at 3.45pm is the right race for him now. I expect a big run and I am hopeful.

Grandee did not stay in the Chester Cup, so drops back to 12 furlongs in the 5.15pm handicap. He was running in big races in Ireland last and will do well in Britain. The one negative today is he is drawn in stall 19 – that’s almost in the car park!

My last mount is Al Qahwa in the finale. A York winner at last season’s Dante Festival, the more rain that falls over Epsom the better his chances will be. He could have a big chance.

Finally, one for the notebook after the Spring Meeting at York last weekend. That is the Sir Michael Stoute-trained and Khalid Abdulla-owned Desert Diamond, winner of the Infinity Tyres Irish Champions Weekend EBF Fillies’ Handicap.

I don’t know what Sir Michael’s plans are for her, but she will be one to keep an eye on next time out.

The next racing at York is on Friday and Saturday, June 15-16, Mr Green’s Gentleman’s Day and the Macmillan Charity Raceday. Find out more at www.yorkracecourse.co.uk.