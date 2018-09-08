Danny Tudhope: Tasleet looks set to sprint in at Haydock

I’m relishing the weekend of racing – a great book of rides on a Group One day at Haydock and then a quintet of opportunities during York’s big family day tomorrow.

After winning at Chantilly in France for the first time last weekend, I’ve enjoyed my week.

Soldier’s Call, as I hoped when writing last week, was suited by the track and he could return to the continent next month at Longchamp where the Group One Prix de l’Abbaye could now be a target.

After that, the Breeders’ Cup in America beckons for Archie Watson’s star.

Today, it’s another Group One sprint when Tasleet goes for the fastest contest of Haydock’s season, the Sprint Cup.

He has Group Two winning form at York and was runner-up to Harry Angel in this six-furlong dash 12 months ago. Trained by Yorkshireman-in-exile William Haggas, he can go one better, especially as there is cut in the ground.

I also take the reins for Mr Haggas on progressive filly Dramatic Queen in the opening handicap; while Roger Varian’s Emmaus should have a good chance in the Group Three Superior Mile at 2.25pm.

Looking to tomorrow, York offers a fantastic chance to introduce the next generation to our sport; whether it is by having a Pony Ride or watching their peers in the Charles Owen Pony Race Series Finals.

I sometimes forget how magical the thoroughbred can be and the chance to try on some racing silks or ride a virtual racehorse, might just inspire the career of a future rival!

Rise Hall, a son of the mighty Frankel, is my opening ride in the Hanson Springs Handicap at 2.20pm tomorrow.

Martyn Meade’s three-year-old won three weeks ago, so that can only bode well.

Justanotherbottle, trained by Declan Carroll at Malton, won for me at Doncaster, so I’m hoping for similar fortune in the Listed Ryedale House Garrowby Stakes.

He was just touched off in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood, so is in very good form.

Dalshand is a horse in form for David O’Meara, having won twice in July. He can be forgiven a disappointing run at Haydock last month when he bled. He should go well in the Little Green Rascals Children’s Nurseries Handicap at 4pm.

Half-an-hour later, I finish my afternoon with Fastman in the Sha Intelligent Ideas That Get Results British EBF Novice Stakes.

This is a ride I’m looking forward to. He had a minor setback at home since winning nicely for me on his debut at Thirsk and is ready to remain undefeated.

So, it’s a weekend to savour. I am also looking forward to next Saturday, when I’ll be doing a double shift, starting at the St Leger meeting at Doncaster before flying west for the first day of Irish Champions Weekend. More about that next week.

For now, I’m wondering if my rides on the track or the appearances from Chase of Paw Patrol will get the bigger cheers at York tomorrow!

Gates open tomorrow at York for Newby Family Day at 11.15am with U18s admitted free. Details at www.yorkracecourse.co.uk