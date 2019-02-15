Definitly Red is still pointed at Gold Cup

OWNER Phil Martin says the Cheltenham Gold Cup remains the target for Definitly Red despite the odds-on favourite’s surprise reverse at Kelso.

The Brian Ellison-trained chaser came off second best to Captain Redbeard in the Malcolm Jefferson Memorial Chase at the Scottish track.

Definitly Red and jockey Danny Cook are bound for the Cheltenham Gold Cup (Picture: Julian Herbert/PA Wire).

But Martin, who lives at Tickhill, told racegoers afterwards that there were plenty of positives to take from a race in which his horse effectively had everything to lose and little to gain reputation-wise.

Just four weeks away from the Gold Cup the plan had been to give Definitly Red a gallop at Wetherby next Tuesday under jockey Danny Cook.

But with enhanced biosecurity measures at all racecourses following last week’s equine flu outbreak connections took the precaution of heading to Kelso.

While they will be disappointed not to have beaten Captain Redbeard, who enhanced his Grand National claims for trainer Stuart Coltherd and his son Sam, who was in the saddle, Cook’s mount did not have a hard race.

With just two runners, and Definitly Red conceding weight to his solitary rival, the pace was always going to be muddling at best and Malton-based Ellison said beforehand that his stable star would improve for the run.

“The plan is to go for the Gold Cup,” said Martin who conceded that his horse was a little ring-rusty.

Definitly Red is not the first high-profile Cheltenham contender to be beaten at this meeting.

Nicky Henderson’s Zaynar suffered a similar misfortune in the Morebattle Hurdle in 2010 before being placed in the Champion Hurdle a month later.

If the ground remains good it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Definitly Red – sixth in last year’s Gold Cup – can make the frame next month following wins at Grade Two level earlier this season in Wetherby’s Charlie Hall Chase and then the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.

“They just didn’t go quick enough,” reflected Ellison last night. “I can’t blame Danny because I told him I didn’t want him to have a hard race. He just said he got done for a bit of toe. I’m disappointed, but he jumped well and he seems all right. As long as he’s OK, there’ll be no change – we’ll go for the Gold Cup.”

Captain Redbeard only made it as far as the seventh fence before unseating his rider in the National last April, but Coltherd senior is keen on another crack at the world’s most famous steeplechase.

He said of his winner: “Brian’s horse is obviously being aimed at the Gold Cup in four weeks’ time, so we thought he might not be at his very best today. I’m not saying we thought we’d beat him, but we thought if they went steady and it turned into a sprint we might have a chance and that’s exactly what happened.”

Waiting Patiently will face five rivals in defence of his Betfair Ascot Chase crown.

Malton trainer Ruth Jefferson’s stable star realised his Grade One potential in this race last year when he beat the now retired veteran Cue Card by two and three-quarter lengths under a stirring Brian Hughes ride.

This was lightly-raced Waiting Patiently’s sixth successive over fences only then to suffer a setback that kept him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Virtually brought down before unseating Hughes in Kempton’s King George VI Chase on Boxing Day, he faces strong opposition throughout as Charbel, Cyrname, Fox Norton, Politologue and Aso all stood their ground for this dress rehearsal for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

An extra meeting will be held at Catterick next Friday. It is one of six new cards announced by the BHA after the equine flu shutdown claimed Monday’s meeting at the North Yorkshire track.