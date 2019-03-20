Ellison trio on course to compete at Aintree

BRIAN Ellison hopes to be triple-handed at Aintree next month – even though Definitly Red is likely to miss the meeting after sustaining a cut to his knee when brought down in last week’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Malton trainer says Forest Bihan – who finished fourth in the Grand Annual – will make a quick reappearance at Northern racing’s biggest meeting of the year.

“Forest Bihan could run in the Red Rum Handicap Chase, but he’ll be nearly top-weight, so we might step him up in trip for the JLT (Melling Chase),” said Ellison.

“Ravenhill Road might go as well. He’s had a breathing op since he last ran, while Nietzsche will go too. He’s had a breathing op and had a couple of runs on the Flat since winning the Greatwood Hurdle, but he doesn’t like the all-weather.”

Meanwhile, Glen Forsa is likely to head to Aintree in a bid to bounce back from his early exit in the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham last week.

Having completed a hat-trick of wins, Mick Channon’s charge was well fancied for his Festival assignment – but unseated the luckless Johnny Burke at the fourth fence.

Channon reports the seven-year-old none the worse, and he could step back up in trip for the Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree on April 4. “It was disappointing, but that’s jumps racing for you. He just screwed in the air a bit – and that was that,” he said.