Elsworth’s Dash of Spice targets John Smith’s Cup glory at York

ANTE-POST favourite Dash Of Spice features among 43 horses confirmed for the 59th John Smith’s Cup at York on Saturday.

David Elsworth’s charge is a general 7-1 market leader for the prestigious handicap after following up an impressive display at Epsom on Derby day with victory in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He is in great form. I don’t know what it is about Newmarket but he seems to love the place, he must like running downhill. Kevin Ryan

Elsworth has a potential second string to his bow in Master The World, who is now at the head of the weights after the four horses previously above him – including the prolific Ajman King – were taken out.

A veteran dual purpose trainer, Elsworth remains synonymous with the iconic 1989 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Desert Orchid, who was owned by North Yorkshire’s Richard Burridge.

But he’s also been associated with top Flat horses like the champion stayer Persian Punch and, more recently, Arabian Queen, who won the 2015 Juddmonte International on the Knavesmire.

Other leading contenders include David Menuisier’s Thundering Blue, the Charles Hills-trained Afaak and Zaaki from Sir Michael Stoute’s yard.

Master Carpenter, trained by Rod Millman, won this prize in 2015 and could bid for a second victory.

Hambleton trainer Kevin Ryan, meanwhile, hopes that his decision to skip Royal Ascot will be vindicated when Brando lines up in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday.

Part of the Qipco British Champions Series, it is the first time that three-year-olds get to take on older horses over six furlongs at Group One level and Brando will be looking to show the form that saw him win the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last August.

He is also a Newmarket course specialist. Unbeaten in three starts on the Rowley Mile, including back-to-back victories in the Abernant Stakes, Brando finished third in the 2017 July Cup on the adjacent Adnams July Course.

“He is in great form,” said Ryan.

“I don’t know what it is about Newmarket but he seems to love the place, he must like running downhill. He is a big heavy-topped horse yet is very well-balanced and seems to relish running down into the dip – he wasn’t beaten very far in this race last year.

“It was a difficult decision to skip Royal Ascot but I wanted him to run in the Darley July Cup and then defend his Prix Maurice de Gheest title.”

Promising Run, a dual Group Two winner at Meydan during the winter, bids to get back to winning ways in the Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract today.

The five-year-old mare, owned by Godolphin, found Group One company just a little too hot when beaten in two subsequent starts in Dubai before returning to the UK.

She was given time to recover from her spell overseas and only returned to action last month at Royal Ascot.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor reports the daughter of Hard Spun, the mount of Oisin Murphy, to be showing the right signs ahead of her trip to the West Yorkshire course.

“She’s doing good. After she ran at Ascot she came back well from her last race and this race will suit her,” he said. “She worked well the last time and is ready for the race coming up.”

Plans for Masar remain on hold until results of scans on the colt’s injured leg are known. The Epsom Derby winner missed the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown after he banged his right off-fore.