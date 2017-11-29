Festival heroine Frost pens one of the stories of the year

BRYONY Frost has already had a year to remember – she won the Foxhunters Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Pacha Du Polder before turning professional.

Big race successes soon followed for top trainer Paul Nicholls, notably the victory on Present Man in Wincanton’s Badger Ales Trophy.

Now she’s dreaming of landing Newbury’s Ladbrokes Trophy – formerly the Hennessy – on the same horse this weekend. Nothing seems to deter the 22-year-old whose father Jimmy won the 1989 Grand National on Little Polveir and whose elder brother Hadden was a jockey.

The Devonian’s trip to London for this week’s race launch was just the second time that she had visited the capital in her life. She said: “I had to make sure we got the job done at Wincanton and he managed to tough it out and stay there and with a little bit of luck we managed to hold on.

“He grabbed a hold of me and said what we are doing in the race – I had to agree and did not have much choice about the matter.

“He is a positive force and normally in a race you have one moment where you think that was a bit close. But there were 21 fences and he flew every one of them.

“I just had such a buzz off him, and to get the job down for the owners (Mark & Tessa Woodhouse) and Paul, it was a big day.

“I am from Devon, – this is my second time in London. I said to Paul on the train ‘you are going to have to help me out – I am a little bit nervous’.

“I said I would need one of those things you put on kids – basically a collar for a child – otherwise I might go wandering off.

“Racing is what we do – this is what I have done since I was a little girl – riding horses. I know my horse – he knows me – my trainer knows me and has confidence in me. I have confidence in my team and we go there in good stead.”

Asked how it would feel if she became the first woman to ride the winner of the contest, she replied: “It is not something I think about. I did walk out of the yard and Dave, who is the head lad of the bottom yard, said ‘Are you ready to make history Bryony’? I looked at him to say what are you on about? He said the first girl to win the Ladbrokes Trophy.

“To make history and to make your own path, lay your own concrete and turn left or right at the crossroads is also something you have got to achieve. At the minute, I ride my horse and I keep climbing up the ladder.”

Nicholls has every faith in the young rider whose rise to prominence is one of the stories of the 2017-18 National Hunt season. “Bryony has done very well – she works hard,” he said. “Present Man has astonished us – two years ago Andy Stewart and Paul Barber owned him and they sold him to the Woodhouses saying he would be lucky to win a small race around Wincanton.”

Not any more.