Five furlongs is the mission  for Soldier’s Call, says Watson

trainer Archie Watson is keen to stick at five furlongs for now with Soldier’s Call following his Windsor Castle Stakes success at Royal Ascot.

Owned by Leeds businessman Steve Parkin, and ridden by North Yorkshire jockey Danny Tudhope, the colt has won two of his three starts this term.

The Group Three Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood is one possible option on the radar, while the Group Two Prix Robert Papin could also come under consideration.

Watson, who was recording his first career success at the Royal fixture, said: “I was delighted with him at Ascot, he came out of the race well and we just need to look at the options now and discuss it with the owners.

“I will probably keep him to five furlongs at this stage as he’s got so much speed.

“We could possibly look at the Molecomb at Goodwood or the Prix Robert Papin at Maisons-Laffitte.”

Soldier’s Call is also entered for the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York in August, a race in which the juveniles get a very healthy weight-for-age allowance.

Watson added: “I wanted to put him in there just in case we wanted to look at it when the time comes, as you do get a lot of weight in that race.”

Meanwhile Latrobe, who won last Saturday’s Irish Derby for trainer Joseph O’Brien and his jockey brother Donnacha, heads the entries for York’s Great Voltigeur Stakes at next month’s Ebor festival.

This St Leger trial has also attracted Middleham trainer Mark Johnson’s Epsom Derby second Dee Ex Bee who trailed home behind Latrobe at the Curragh.