Grey Vintage Clouds heads to Cheltenham

HARVEY Smith is hopeful Vintage Clouds can put up a bold run in today’s marathon Coral Welsh National at Cheltenham.

The grey – who was travelling well at the Cheltenham Festival before falling at the second last – won his seasonal reappearance at Aintree before finishing second at Haydock.

A first ride in the three mile, five furlong marathon for jockey Danny Cook, Smith believes conditions will suit the Trevor Hemmings-owned seven-year-old.

“He’s in good form and deserves to be there,” Smith told The Yorkshire Post.

“They don’t want it too heavy but he should stay.

“He’ll be able to cope with anything. He’s always willing.”

The Chepstow race is one of the few staying handicap chases to elude Smith, the former top class showjumper, and his wife Sue, who train at High Eldwick.

Hemmings is also represented by dual Scottish National winner Vicente. Trained by Paul Nicholls, Harry Cobden’s mount is also burdened by top weight – provided the course passes an early morning inspection after being hit by heavy rain.

Cook, meanwhile, replaces the injured champion jockey Richard Johnson on Look My Way in the Grade One Juvenile Hurdle. The horse is trained by Norton’s John Quinn.