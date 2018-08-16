Historic Towcester racecourse left facing an uncertain future

THE future of Towcester racecourse is up in the air after it was announced the company which owns the track is taking steps to place the business into administration.

In a statement issued through Facebook, Towcester Racecourse Company Limited – the proprietors of Towcester Racecourse – said it was “currently experiencing trading difficulties”.

Towcester was famously where the now retired Sir AP McCoy claimed his 4,000th winner over jumps when scoring aboard the Jonjo O’Neill-trained Mountain Tunes in November 2013 in a stirring finish.

The next scheduled horseracing fixture is on Wednesday, October 10, with further meetings due to take place in November and December before the end of the year.

Towcester racecourse dates back to 1876 and in 1928 the first Lord Hesketh formed the present company and established the course under National Hunt Rules. The track has remained in the ownership of the Fermor-Hesketh family ever since.

As well as horse racing, the Northamptonshire venue has also staged regular greyhound meetings since 2014, including the sport’s most prestigious race, the Greyhound Derby, for the last two years.

The statement added: “Whilst inevitably there will be considerable interest from customers, supporters and suppliers, the directors ask that they be given time to focus on exploring other options for the business.”

The last racecourse to permanently close in this country was Folkestone in 2012.