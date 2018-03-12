How golden generation stayed course

Have your say

THE victory of Jodami in the 1993 Cheltenham Gold Cup proved to be the last winner of the blue riband race to date by Northern-trained runners after a remarkable run of success by a golden generation of staying steeplechasers.

1979: As snow fell, Alverton won for Great Habton trainer Peter Easterby and jockey Jonjo O’Neill.

1982: A first success for Harewood’s Michael Dickinson as Silver Buck prevailed under Harrogate jockey Robert Earnshaw.

1983: The year of the Dickinson ‘famous five’ as Bregawn, ridden by Wetherby’s Graham Bradley, led home stablemates Captain John, Wayward Lad, Silver Buck and Ashley House.

1985: Another Yorkshire win as Forgive ‘N’ Forget, trained at Malton by the late Jimmy Fitzgerald, triumphed under Mark Dwyer.

1987: The year snow delayed the Gold Cup, but it did not stop The Thinker, whose County Durham trainer Arthur Stephenson had gone racing at Hexham.

1993: Jodami won for Brandsby’s Peter Beaumont and a second victory for Dwyer.

The best Yorkshire result in recent years came in 2003 when Ferdy Murphy’s Truckers Tavern was a remote second to Henrietta Knight’s imperious triple winner Best Mate.