Kempton redemption as Might Bite cruises to King George win

steeplechasing has a new superstar after Might Bite landed the King George VI Chase – and Kempton redemption

A final fence faller last year when he had the Grade One Kauto Star Novices Chase at his mercy, there were no such alarms yesterday.

Might Bite ridden by Nico de Boinville clear an early fence before going on to win The 32Red King George VI Steeple Chase.

Nico de Boinville’s mount powered up the home straight, asserting after the last, to prevail from the outsiders Double Shuffle and Tea For Two, with defending champion Thistlecrack fourth.

The big disappointment was Betfair Chase winner Bristol De Mai, who was a remote sixth for the Nigel Twiston-Davies stable.

However, this should not detract from the victor who has not looked back since a confidence-boosting victory at Doncaster after the Kempton drama of last year.

Now a triple Grade One winner following end-of-season successes at Cheltenham and Aintree, Might Bite heads to the blue riband Gold Cup at Cheltenham next March as a deserved second favourite behind current champion Sizing John.

“He was fantastic. On a horse that jumps as well as him you can’t keep taking him back,” said de Boinville as he discussed his tactical masterplan.

“Bristol De Mai was just making a few mistakes and I was jumping into the lead, so instead of taking a pull I let him go and enjoy it.

“He’s given me a great spin and I couldn’t be more delighted for the team. Some of them had five lots this morning so it’s tough, but it’s paid off at the end.

“He jumped the last as if he had plenty left and I think he was just idling slightly. If something had come at him I think he’d have gone again.”

Those words were echoed by victorious trainer Nicky Henderson who said: “He was great, wasn’t he?

“He jumped beautifully all the way and he enjoys doing that – he’s so exuberant.

“He has so much presence and charisma. You can’t help but love him as he’s gorgeous. He loves to show off, and that’s what he was doing most of the way.

“He is good to watch. You could enjoy watching horses like him all day and night.

“He loves all the showmanship that goes with it and he likes to jump like that and boss it and say, ‘Look at me’. The nice thing was that he handled the ground.

“We have our little scheme which is try not to press before the last. Don’t let him know that is the last then you can go for your life after it.

“They (owners, the Knot Again Partnership) are a real fun team of mates. It is very special for us to get a horse like this and they deserve it.”

Henderson was completing a big race double after Champion Hurdle hero Buveur D’Air landed the Christmas Hurdle.

It’s the third time that the champion trainer has completed Kempton’s Grade One double on Boxing Day – he pulled off the same feat in both 2010 and 2012.

Now unbeaten from eight starts, The New One gave Buveur D’Air a lead from flag-fall until after the second-last flight when the favourite surged clear under Barry Geraghty.

Ireland’s Champion Hurdle could be the target before Buveur D’Air defends his Cheltenham crown in March.

Asked if connections of Ireland’s top hurdler Faugheen would be fearful, Henderson replied: “I hope so. I hope they didn’t enjoy watching it.”

Yet, arguably, the story of the day was Black Corton’s victory in the Kauto Star Novices Chase under Bryony Frost who was emulating the aforementioned Tea For Two’s success in 2015 under Lizzie Kelly.

Frost, who was riding in her very first Grade One race, is attached to the yard of Paul Nicholls and has garnered many fans in recent weeks with a string of high-profile successes and a bubbly personality.

It was a race of changing complexion as Mia’s Storm was a faller and Fountains Windfall hit the deck when in front under Aidan Coleman. That drama left Black Corton at the head of affairs and the six-year-old kept on gallantly to register a seventh win since June.

Frost said: “This little horse started off just an average little chap at the back of the class room but now he’s an A-star student. It just shows if you are brave what you can achieve. I’m so proud of him. I live for sitting on the back of a horse and he’s my hero. I hadn’t even remembered it was a Grade One – it’s amazing.”

The jockey added: “He’s been a magnificent horse and it just proves if you keep working hard and are brave enough you’ll get somewhere in life. I like to believe in my horse and you’ve just got to be positive and make something of them. To go to war with him is an honour.

“I got a massive breather in on the home bend. I did say ‘Fill your lungs, Blackie, as we’ve got to go’. I keep pinching myself and this is what I’ve been dreaming of doing. It is a little bit awesome. Today I’ve made a memory.”

Nicholls said: “What a fantastic ride. That’s her first ride in a Grade One and she’s won it. I so nearly didn’t run him as he’s been off his food for a couple of days and it was only yesterday he came back on it. To win a Grade One with Bryony on is fantastic.”