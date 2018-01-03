Looking good for the Welsh Grand National

MICHAEL Scudamore reports Mysteree to be in top form ahead of the rearranged Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on Saturday.

Scudamore saddled Monbeg Dude, co-owned by Otley rugby legend Mike Tindall, to lift the marathon handicap chase in the 2012-13 season and has high hopes Mysteree can prevail.

The 10-year-old showed he relishes testing conditions when winning the Eider Chase at Newcastle in February. He has not raced since finishing second to Chase The Spud in the Midlands Grand National three weeks later.

“He’s in great form,” said Scudamore. “Usually for the Welsh Grand National you’re going to get very heavy ground. This year it looks like it’s going to be no different.

“He’s certainly got plenty of stamina and seems to handle this ground, so he’s got the right sort of profile for the race. Uttoxeter was only three weeks after the Eider. Maybe just over the last the Eider started to take its toll on him.

“It was some performance after such a quick turnaround running in a big race like that.

“By the looks of things he’s going to take on Chase The Spud again, but on slightly better terms for us this time. The form looks very strong, so hopefully he can turn the tide again.”

Nicky Henderson’s Claimantakinforgan features among 11 entries for the Grade One Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.

Third in last season’s Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, the champion trainer’s charge has won each of his two starts over hurdles.

Henderson has claimed this Grade One prize four times in the last seven years and could also call upon Whatswrongwithyou and Doncaster winner We Have A Dream.

Yorkshire-based Danny Cook made it four winners in two days when Caventara prevailed in yesterday’s opener at Ayr. It followed the jockey’s treble at Catterick on New Year’s Day.

The Ayr meeting also saw Middleham-based Henry Brooke record a double courtesy of Lochnell and Sky Full Of Stars.

Champion jockey Richard Johnson, the current title pacesetter, returns to action at Ludlow today for two rides after being concussed by a heavy fall at Wetherby on Boxing Day.