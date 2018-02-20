Lucky Pookie’s unlikely triumph

There will not be many more dramatic winners this season than Pookie Pekan at Wetherby yesterday.

Stuart Coltherd’s top-weight looked booked for fourth at best in the Follow At Racing_UK On Twitter Handicap Hurdle as the leaders approached the final hurdle.

Northern Girl had matters under control for Adam Nicol, only to dive at the last flight and come down. That left Dulce Panem facing the prospect of a big lead, but two strides after the hurdle he ploughed into the stricken Northern Girl and also came to grief.

Some 10 lengths behind those two was the favourite Along Came Theo and it appeared to be a case of ‘when your luck is in’ for jockey Brian Hughes, fresh from his first Grade One winner at the weekend on Waiting Patiently.

However, his mount tied up badly and 11-1 chance Pookie Pekan came with a wet sail under the winning trainer’s son, Sam, to claim the lead three strides from the line.

Coltherd, who trained Captain Redbeard to win the Tommy Whittle Chase at Haydock earlier this season, said: “He’s a nice young horse learning the game and coming to the last I thought it was going to be a decent performance.

“Then the first one went and when the second one went, I was quite calm until then. I was stood next to the winning post and I could see the other one tying up.

“Fair do’s to the horse, when Sam got stuck into him he really picked up.

“We’re still trying to learn about him and we’ve learned a bit today.

“At least all the horses and jocks were OK, nobody got hurt and while we were fortunate winners, that’s the name of the game, these things happen.”

He added: “Nothing like this has happened to us, it’s the most bizarre race I’ve watched for a long time. If someone offered me a million to one, I’d have said no thanks at the last!

“There’s enough bad luck in this game so when things like this happen you take it, it’s been a struggle this year with the weather up north.”

The feature Racing UK In Stunning HD Handicap Chase was won in game style by Henry Oliver’s Dresden (4-1).

The 10-year-old has kept some tough company down the years but defied a 7lb rise for a recent win at Catterick.

Kim Bailey’s Rosmuc Relay landed the odds in the Bet At racinguk.com Novices’ Hurdle.

Sent off the 4-9 favourite, he was made to work fairly hard by Well Smitten but was well on top at the line.

Massini’s Lady (100-30) ended a frustrating run of seconds for Nick and Lucy Alexander in the EBF / TBA Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Chase, while Just Georgie (3-1) provided Sue Smith and Danny Cook with another Wetherby winner in the three-mile handicap chase.

Jessica McLernon was crowned Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Employee of the Year at an awards ceremony in London.

McLernon has progressed to be Richard Fahey’s assistant trainer at Musley Bank Stables in Malton.

She was presented with the perpetual Godolphin Trophy by special guest presenter Michael Owen, alongside presenter Ed Chamberlin, at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge in front of a specially invited audience from across the racing industry.

McLernon, who also won the Leadership Award on the night due to her rapid progress since joining Fahey in 2011, was given a cheque for £40,000, half of which is shared amongst the rest of Fahey’s staff.

Brough Scott, chairman of the judging panel, said: “The panel’s job was as tough as ever with some inspiring stories of dedication, commitment and hard work amongst this year’s finalists.

“However, we had to reach a final decision and Jessica is a hugely deserving winner for the amazing progress she has made in her career so far.”

Fox Appeal can rediscover the winning trail in the Polypipe Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Doncaster, today.

The 11-year-old has done Emma Lavelle proud during his career and the fact he finished second in a couple of these events already this term at least shows the fire still burns brightly.

He was not without his supporters when contesting the 2017 Veterans’ Series final at Sandown last month but he never looked like he was enjoying himself on deep ground and eventually crashed out at the 12th obstacle.

Fox Appeal has historically reserved his better efforts for better ground though, so back on good conditions and off his lowest mark for a fair while, Lavelle’s runner holds plenty of appeal.

Pacha Du Polder is another runner who needs no introduction and he can get his season off to a flyer in the 1st Security Solutions Open Hunters’ Chase.

A narrow winner of the Cheltenham Foxhunter, he went on to finish fourth in the Aintree equivalent and seemingly kicks off on his road back to the Festival here.

Paul Nicholls produced the 11-year-old in winning trim last term and there is no reason to think he cannot do so again.

Elsewhere, Town Parks can complete his hat-trick in the Yvonne Burdekin Novices’ Chase at Ludlow.

Kerry Lee’s charge was ultimately well-beaten on his first couple of starts over fences and then unseated his rider at the third time of asking.

However, the switch to handicap company did the trick as he opened account at Uttoxeter on New Year’s Eve and a 3lb hike was nowhere near enough to stop him following up at Hereford last month.

He faces a tougher task back in open novice company and must concede weight all round, but he is expected to prove up to the task.