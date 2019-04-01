Middleham Open Day sees top racehorse trainers back Yorkshire Dales housing plan for young entrants to industry

A £2m scheme to build affordable accommodation in the Yorkshire Dales for young people taking their first steps into the horseracing industry will be boosted by a race yard open day in Richmondshire.

Racehorse trainers will open their yards for Middleham Open Day on April 19, an annual event that attracts more than 3,000 visitors, with proceeds set to benefit the Racing Welfare charity’s Hill House Appeal.

Subject to planning approval, the charity intends to create a development that would provide 12 accommodation units for young people aged between 16 and 24, as well as offices for Racing Welfare’s regional team, a gym and community space.

The charity has already bought the site of the current Hill House in Middleham as it seeks to address a shortage of quality, affordable housing for young racing staff in the area, but it needs to raise a further £2m to complete the project.

Sarah Fanning, northern regional welfare manager at Racing Welfare, said: “Once completed, the project will provide a focal point in the town, not only by offering quality, safe housing for those coming into the industry, but also through the inclusion of facilities that will benefit the wider community as a whole.”

Middleham Open Day will see 11 prestigious yards open to the public, including those run by Mark Johnston (pictured) and Jedd O’Keeffe, between 9.30am and 1pm.

Tickets are available via www.middlehamopenday.co.uk.