Return to Wetherby in Rowland Meyrick exciting for Greatrex and Aloomomo

WARREN Greatrex is hoping a switch back to larger obstacles will pay off when Aloomomo lines up in Wetherby’s Rowland Meyrick Chase on Boxing Day.

The trainer won the 2014 renewal of the prestigious race with Dolatulo and he believes that Aloomono is tailor-made for the three-mile plus contest.

An impressive winner of the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Memorial Chase staged in memory of the broadcasting great at Newbury two years ago, the lightly-raced horse has not raced over fences since suffering a heavy fall at Cheltenham last December.

However Aloomomo – owned by the delightfully-named The Large G & T Partnership – has been placed in two starts over hurdles this season after running with credit at both Carlisle and Southwell under champion jockey Richard Johnson.

“Aloomomo has run two really nice races over hurdles. This is the sort of race that will suit him – three miles over fences on soft ground,” said Greatrex, whose 2014 West Yorkshire Hurdle hero Cole Harden is back in training.

“We have run him over hurdles because he broke his shoulder in a fall at Cheltenham last December and had quite a lot of time off.

“We just wanted to get a couple of nice runs under his belt before going back over fences

“He has shown no ill effects from the fall so far this season and is definitely a better chaser than hurdler.

“I am excited about running Aloomomo at Wetherby. He is a horse I like a lot and has come down the weights a bit. He should have a good chance.”

All hospitality and dining options, as well as Premier Enclosure badges, are sold out for the Boxing Day meeting, though there is limited availability for next Wednesday’s meeting.

However, officials say Paddock Enclosure and Course Enclosure admission will be available on both days.

Meanwhile, a workout this morning will decide whether Wetherby winner Ami Desbois lines upin the Grade One Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The high-class hurdler has made a fine start to his career over fences this autumn, registering successive wins at the West Yorkshire track.

Trainer Graeme McPherson feels the time has come to step his stable star up in class.

If he does not bid for Grade One glory at Kempton, he is likely to head to Cheltenham for the Dipper Novices’ Chase on New Year’s Day.

McPherson said: “He came out of his last run very well.

“If he really sparkles then we’ll probably let him take his chance at Kempton.”

Buveur D’Air heads just six possibles for the Grade One Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day after the race was re-opened due to insufficient entries.

This has been the target for the Champion Hurdle hero since he made a successful reappearance in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle to take his winning spree to seven.