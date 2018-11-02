Runaway Wetherby winner Rocky’s Treasure can be stepped up says jockey Bass

DAVID Bass believes Rocky’s Treasure deserves to be stepped up in grade after winning Wetherby’s three mile novice chase on day one of the flagship Charlie Hall meeting.

Trained by Kim Bailey and owned by John Perriss, the seven-year-old has now won all three starts over larger obstacles this season after making the most of the unseasonably good ground.

“He impressed me today,” the winning jockey told The Yorkshire Post.

“He is definitely improving for a fence. He just feels a different horse this year. I think he deserves to be stepped up in grade – possibly races at Cheltenham and Newbury towards the end of the month.

“You don’t know the form, but he had top weight of 12st 2lb, made all, jumped well and won by 24 lengths. He is obviously going the right way. He prefers good ground, but he does have a bit of form on soft and was third at Cheltenham last season.”

Meanwhile the bet365 Handicap Chase went to Born Survivor who had more than three lengths in hand over last year’s winner Guitar Pete and Cracking Find who was a more than respectable third for the Sue Smith team after being stepped up in class.

Trained by Dan Skelton, Born Survivor was ridden by his brother Harry who was recording his 100th winner of the season.

“It’s brilliant to hit 100 winners and quicker than I have ever done before,” said Skelton who is second in the jockeys’ title race and 18 winners adrift of the defending champion Richard Johnson.

“September seemed to slow up, but it’s been good to get back to winning ways recently and secure the century at Wetherby.

“Richard is the ultimate professional and someone I’ve looked up to since a young age. I consider myself very lucky to be battling it out at the top with him and I am looking forward to a competitive winter between us.”

In other action, the Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle went to Cracker Factory who won comfortably for trainer Alan King and jockey Daryl Jacob.