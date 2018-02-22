Sam Spinner impresses O’Keeffe

CONNECTIONS of Sam Spinner could not be happier with the horse’s preparations for the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in exactly three weeks time.

It comes after Jedd O’Keeffe’s stable star had a racecourse gallop at Newcastle earlier this week to fine-tune his big-race preparations.

The six-year-old cantered a full circuit of the all-weather track in the hands of assistant trainer and former Flat jockey Leanne Kershaw and was accompanied by stablemate Instant Attraction.

Sam Spinner is second-favourite behind Jessica Harrington’s Irish Champion Hurdle hero Supasundae for the three-mile feature on March 15 after bursting on to the scene with victories in the Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock, followed by the Grade One Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, under jockey Joe Colliver.

O’Keeffe was delighted with the exercise and is counting down the days to the horse’s date with destiny.

“It was a strong canter, really, just to get him away for the day and do something different,” said the Middleham handler. “We were really happy with him and he’s great today.

“It wasn’t a serious workout. He’s very fit already.

“It was just to stretch his legs and go somewhere a bit different. It’s fairly straightforward what we’ll do between now and Cheltenham.

“He’ll have a few easy days after being away and then just one or two easy pieces of work at home. He’ll have a school, maybe two, as we get closer to the Festival.

“We’ve just got to keep him fresh and well. He’s basically ready now.

“I’m counting down the days – nervously and anxiously.”

Meanwhile, Colin Tizzard has warned Cue Card is far from certain to contest the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The 12-year-old, who has fallen at the third-last in the blue riband for the last two seasons, also holds an entry in the Ryanair Chase, which he won in 2013.

Owner Jean Bishop initially said that the Gold Cup was the target after her resurgent horse’s defeat to Malton trainer Ruth Jefferson’s Waiting Patiently in the Grade One Ascot Chase at the Berkshire track last weekend.

Tizzard said: “Despite everything said about him over the last three months, he looks to be equally as good as he has ever been.

“We watched a recording of it (Ascot Chase) and he was only half a length down when he definitely got interfered with. I’m not taking anything away from Waiting Patiently as he won on merit on the day.

“Whether he goes for the Ryanair or Gold Cup, we will let that run for a while. Jean is coming down for three days to have a little holiday with the family and we will make a decision then for sure.

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t go for the biggest one. Is that harder to win than the Ryanair? Possibly, yes.”

Tizzard also confirmed that top Irish jockey Robbie Power will have the pick of the horses owned by the late Alan Potts.

In doing so, it continues the rapid decline in the fortunes of 2016 Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Bryan Cooper.

Not only has he lost his status as retained rider to Gigginstown House Stud in the past year, but a high-profile arrangement with leading owner Andrew Brooks has fizzled out and now he’s surplus to requirements on the Potts horses.