Sly could make hay at Huntington

Pam Sly can make the short 30-mile trip to Huntingdon pay off by saddling Eskendash to victory in the Download The App At 188Bet Handicap Hurdle.

The Thorney handler may not have a big team of horses, but her runners are usually worth a second look.

Eskendash is returning after a 100-day absence, which means the five-year-old has missed running during the worst of the weather and the ground.

He had shown he was close to opening his account over jumps when only beaten a length and a half in third to Castafiore at Doncaster in December.

He was sent off the 3-1 favourite in a field of 13 that day to suggest he is not devoid of ability and he had also occupied third spot on his previous start on this course. Bally Gilbert can carry the famous blue and white colours of 1981 Grand National hero Aldaniti to victory in the Best Odds Guaranteed At 188Bet Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old, owned by the Aldaniti Partnership, put up a decent show over the course and distance when runner-up to Ratify last month and can go one better. Dan Skelton’s Must Havea Flutter can strike gold at Market Rasen for the second time in the In Play Betting At 188Bet Handicap Chase, while First Drift can complete his hat-trick in the Enhanced Place Odds at 188Bet ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle.

The Ben Case-trained seven-year-old is on a high thanks to wins at Doncaster and on this course. He has to carry a double penalty, but 5lb of that is nullified by Max Kendrick’s riding allowance.

Royal Act bids for back-to-back Taunton triumphs in the UK Gun Repairs Novices’ Handicap Chase.

The Sarah-Jayne Davies-trained gelding showed a willing attitude to break his duck a fortnight ago and the booking of champion jockey Richard Johnson for his return to the track is clearly a huge plus.

Muffins For Tea showed his liking for the Somerset track when successful over two miles and seven furlongs last month and can go in again, albeit over further in the Firehouse Somerset Handicap Chase for trainer Colin Tizzard.