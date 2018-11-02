Soldier’s Call launches Yorkshire’s US challenge at Breeders’ Cup meeting

soldier’s call is the first horse carrying Yorkshire hopes to go into battle at the two-day Breeders’ Cup meeting which begins in America tonight.

Owned by local businessman Steve Parkin, the horse is a major contender for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

Trained by Archie Watson, one of the rising stars of the training ranks, Soldier’s Call – victorious at Royal Ascot in June – was only narrowly beaten in last month’s Prix de l’Abbaye at Paris-Longchamp.

The two-year-old will be ridden by jockey Oisin Murphy who then partners The Mackem Bullet for dual-purpose Malton trainer Brian Ellison in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf over one mile at the iconic Churchill Downs – home of the Kentucky Derby.

Murphy, who is due to partner his domestic Group One winners Roaring Lion and Lightning Spear tomorrow, currently leads the standings in the race to become the Longines World’s Best Jockey.

Points are awarded for every elite level race around the world. Yet he also knows The Mackem Bullet faces a strong challenge, not least from the Jamie Spencer-ridden East for Hambleton trainer Kevin Ryan.

Marie’s Diamond, trained by Middleham’s Mark Johnston, lines up in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf for colts and gelding later in the evening.

Meanwhile, Frankie Dettori believes “records are there to be broken” as Enable gears up for the feature Breeders’ Cup Turf tomorrow.

The four-year-old will bid to become the first Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner to follow up at the feature American meeting. Enable has had a limited campaign this year, but overcame injury to record a second win in Europe’s blue riband race last month.