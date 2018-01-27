Success for Wakanda at Doncaster

Wakanda flew home late to deny Warriors Tale in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster.

Sue Smith’s chaser, narrowly beaten in the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby over Christmas, looked booked for a place at best over the last, with Paul Nicholls’ Warriors Tale appearing sure to prevail having seen off the challenges of Long House Hall, Federici and others.

The heavily-backed favourite L’Ami Serge was staying on all the time and there were five in with a chance with 100 yards to go.

But it was Wakanda, sent off at 8-1, who found another gear close home to win by a narrow margin.

L’Ami Serge stayed on for third, with Long House Hall fourth.