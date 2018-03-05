Sue Smith’s plans put on hold

SUE SMITH is waiting to finalise her plans for the Cheltenham Festival.

Vintage Clouds, Smooth Stepper and Wakanda, a last-gasp winner of Doncaster’s Sky Bet Chase, are all entered in the three-mile Ultima Handicap Chase tomorrow week.

Both Smooth Stepper and Vintage Clouds hold entries in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase while the latter is still eligible for the Grade One RSA Chase for novices.

Much rests on the going at the track – and whether the horses make the handicap mark for the races concerned as Cheltenham becomes more competitive with each passing year.