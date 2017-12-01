Thistlecrack is ready to race again – Tizzard

COLIN Tizzard is hopeful that steeplechasing superstar Thistlecrack can make a winning return over hurdles at Newbury following a injury-hit year.

Tom Scudamore’s mount lines up in the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle, a race that the precocious horse won two years ago before switching to larger obstacles.

Though Thistlecrack made history by becoming the first novice to win Kempton’s King George VI Chase on Boxing Day, he’s not raced since being beaten by the ill-fated former Grand National winner Many Clouds at Cheltenham in January.

However the unknown is whether Thistlecrack, 10 next month, has retained his previous speed, zest and flamboyance.

Tizzard said: “Thistlecrack has done plenty of work and is ready to run.

“He’s bound to improve, but he has been on the go for some time now and we’re very happy with him.

“He had a jump on the grass on Wednesday and he’s ready to get started.”

The Dorset handler is under no illusions about the task facing his charge, with Harry Fry’s defending champion Unowhatimeanharry in opposition.

Unowhatimeanharry has already had a run this autumn, winning at Aintree, but does have to concede 6lb to Tizzard’s returning star.

“There wouldn’t be much between them, I wouldn’t have thought,” added Tizzard. “We couldn’t go for the King George without a run, so he goes to Newbury and, all being well, he’ll then head to Kempton.”

Meanwhile Coneygree, the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero, heads a field of 21 for the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury tomorrow.

The 10-year-old, trained by Mark Bradstock, will bid to emulate his half-brother Carruthers who took this prize in 2011.

Connections will be hoping for better luck after Coneygree sustained an overreach that led to him being pulled up in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby last month.

The aforementioned Tizzard, who struck with Native River 12 months ago, is represented by Royal Vacation. The seven-year-old made his seasonal debut at Wetherby when third to Guitar Pete.