Tizzard regret as stable star is ruled out

THISTLECRACK will miss the Cheltenham Gold Cup for the second successive year – and the rest of the season – after suffering a small stress facture.

Colin Tizzard’s 10-year-old looked a potential superstar when winning the 2016 King George VI Chase under Tom Scudamore, but a tendon injury sustained last February saw him miss the 2017 Gold Cup and kept him out of action until December.

A lacklustre return over hurdles was followed by a fourth-place finish on his return to Kempton in the King George on Boxing Day.

“He was a little bit stiff behind after the King George and he’s been off and had X-rays and bone scans – it’s gutting,” said the trainer’s daughter Kim.

“He ran a screamer. He jumped really well and we were getting excited that the old Thistlecrack was still there.

“We were going for the Gold Cup – we’re gutted.

“Hopefully he’ll have his box rest and come back next season.

“We’re gutted for the team, the owners, everyone.

“We’ve still got a horse, at the end of the day.”