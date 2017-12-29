Today’s Doncaster races frozen off

Have your say

This afternoon’s meeting at Doncaster has been abandoned following a second inspection.

The course was deemed frozen in places and the meeting was abandoned after a second inspection at 9am.

Warwick’s meeting scheduled for Sunday is subject to a further inspection at midday on Saturday.

Officials say milder temperatures are expected to clear the remaining snow, but “significant improvement” is needed in terms of standing water.

The ground is described as heavy under patchy snow and standing water.

Uttoxeter also race on Sunday and while the going on both the hurdle and chase tracks is heavy, no problems are currently reported.

The other New Year’s Eve meeting in Britain is on the all-weather at Lingfield, with Punchestown hosting the action in Ireland.