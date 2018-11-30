Toughest test yet as Henderson seeks a reversal of fortune Trainer Nicky Henderson with Buveur D'Air. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say CHAMPION trainer Nicky Henderson accepts that Buveur D’Air will have to be at his very best to win today’s Grade One Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle. Tom Richmnod, Racing Correspondent Nicky Henderson with dual Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D'Air. Joe Colliver hoping Sam Spinner can kick-start his season at Newbury Doncaster abandoned in effort to preserve Town Moor for Saturday