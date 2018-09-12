Town Moor ground is ideal for Pilaster

ROGER Varian expects ground conditions to suit the prolific Pilaster in today’s DFS Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

The daughter of Nathaniel finished down the field on her Doncaster debut last autumn, but has significantly improved as a three-year-old, winning each of her three starts.

Impressive all-weather triumphs at Chelmsford and Kempton were followed by a narrow success in the Group Two Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood, where she narrowly beat St Leger candidate Maid Up.

“Pilaster has progressed well this year,” said Varian. “Given her inexperience, I thought she showed a commendable attitude at Goodwood and this track on easier ground will most likely suit her more.”

Pilaster faces six rivals in the one-mile-six-furlong Group Two, with the field headed by the Andrew Balding-trained and Oisin Murphy-ridden Horseplay. The filly won the Lancashire Oaks in July before finishing a creditable fourth behind Sea Of Class in last month’s Yorkshire Oaks.

Meanwhile, Leyburn trainer Karl Burke relies upon Divinity in the May Hill Stakes for two-year-old fillies, a contest that he won last year with subsequent Group One heroine Laurens.